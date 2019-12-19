Activision has sent out a press release declaring that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's multiplayer has now become the most played multiplayer across all Call of Duty games this generation in hours played, hours per player and average daily players.

According to the announcement and based on Activision's own data, more than 500 million hours have been played in the 50 days since the game's release across nearly 300 million multiplayer matches, and marks the franchise biggest numbers in multiplayer mode in six years, going back as far as 2013's Call of Duty: Ghosts.

On the news, Byron Beede - executive vice president and general manager for the Call of Duty series - said 'It’s great to see the fan response to the hard work from our development teams led by Infinity Ward. Players are having a great time, and there’s much more to come as we continue to deliver new content.'

The news comes as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has just released its second batch of Season One content, free for all platforms. You can check out what we thought of the campaign in our review over here.

(via Xbox Achievements)