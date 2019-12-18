Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will get its first big update later today, featuring new multiplayer maps and modes.

The patch will go live at 6pm, and will bring remade versions of Vacant and Shipment multiplayer maps—a smaller version of Shipment will be available to play in Gunfight, Modern Warfare’s two-versus-two mode.

On top of that, Cranked, the mode which was introduced in Call of Duty: Ghosts, is coming to Modern Warfare. It is essentially Team Deathmatch, except players are only given 30 seconds to get a kill, or else they will blow up.

There is new content for Spec Ops, with two classic missions, Disinform and Bomb Squad on their way, as well as Operation Strongbox.

To top it all of, Infinity Ward is offering Double Weapon XP to those who play over this weekend.

Colm liked Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, praising Gunfight and the multiplayer more than the campaign, which he felt was a little dull.