Activision has launched the Tomogunchi in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, because if there's one thing that's been missing from the massively popular first person shooter it's the responsiblity of virtual pet ownership.

As you probably guessed, it's a play on the popular Tamagotchi virtual pet craze of the late 90s, and purchasing the Tomogunchi bundle from the Call of Duty Item Store will nab you a watch with one of the digital pets on it. Players must then care for their virtual pet by feeding it via kills, objective points, killstreaks or top three finishes via gameplay so that it'll grow over time. It's up to you to figure out what sort of activities your Tomogunchi enjoys the most to get it to evolve.

What's more - the virtual pet can be interacted with using the watch gesture in game, which we're absolutely sure isn't going to cause frustration between teammates as players stop in the middle of an intense firefight to check on the status of their new virtual friend.

The Tomogunchi bundle is available now in the CoD Store for 1000 COD Points (about $10 in real world money) and also comes with an emblem, calling card, sticker, spray and charm. It's available now in Call of Duty Modern Warfare on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC which may or may not be getting a Warzone Battle Royale mode later this month.