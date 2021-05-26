We may have been given a minor insight in what we can expect from Destiny creator Bungie's next IP, thanks to a new job listing that's been spotted from the Bellevue-based studio.

As spotted by Twitter account DestinyNews+ (itself spotted by VG24/7), a listing for a 'Contract Incubation Sandbox Designer' has been posted online, and informs us the developer is looking for someone to design combat systems for its new "multiplayer action game" currently in development.

Most notably, the role is looking for someone with "experience working on character-focused action games" as well as it being desirable that this same person has "familiarity with the competitive gaming landscape/esports" which seems to imply they're after someone familar with hero shooters such as Overwatch or Valorant.

Of course, this is very much in the realm of vague speculation, but the studio did confirm back in February that it had intended to "bring at least one new IP to market before 2025" and has made several high-profile new hires to help it do as such. Of course, that still gives them a good four years on the project, so we still might be a considerable way off finding out what their new game is just yet.

Meanwhile, the studio's current concern—Destiny 2—is currently holding a cross-play beta following the return of the Vault of Glass raid this past weekend.