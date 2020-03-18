Yesterday’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase revealed that a hefty helping of games are getting ported to Switch, including Blair Witch, Dicey Dungeons, Sky: Children of the Light, and more (via The Start Menu).

Nintendo rattled off the additions towards the end of its presentation, so here are the games with their expected launch windows below:

Blair Witch - summer 2020

Ghost of a Tale - spring 2020

Sky: Children of the Light - summer 2020

Sky Racket - out now

Superliminal - summer 2020

Wingspan - spring 2020

Dicey Dungeons - 2020

Bounty Battle - summer 2020

I’m definitely interested in getting Blair Witch for the Switch—Blair Switch?—and it joins the host of horror titles on the portable platform. Ghost of a Tale and Sky: Children of the Light are suited for the pick-up-and-play style of the Switch, and Superliminal will melt even more minds with a new release. A lot of these launch windows are a little woolly, but it only means we’ve got so much to look forward to in the coming months.