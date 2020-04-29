Ubisoft has revealed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the next entry to the shadowy and stabby Assassin’s Creed series.

Beginning at 1.00pm GMT, the livestream featured artist BossLogic working on official Valhalla artwork, with the character cast in shadow while the frosty environment and rolling grassland became busier and busier with details. Twitch viewers were also able to answer questions about previous Assassin’s Creed games and Viking history to unlock in-game rewards in the upcoming time-travelling trip.

Judging by the final image, we know that naval warfare will likely be a feature. The Vikings weren’t known to be homebirds, nor were they known for polite preambles with cake and tea in their expansion into other European countries. The battle mechanics of Odyssey were super satisfying, and let players customise the Adrestia and focus resources into their preferred style of engagement. Presumably, Valhalla will build upon these, and possibly even stress the importance of the happy and hearty crew to staying shipshape.

And, the bloody clash between Vikings and Anglo-Saxons seen beside the protagonist shows us that the horde-style battles of Odyssey may make an appearance. These were used to determine the fate of differing regions across Greece, and we could expect that this mechanic would return in Valhalla. The raven will offer… Raven Vision, I suppose.