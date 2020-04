Ubisoft is set to reveal the setting for the new Assassin’s Creed game today.

Right now, it’s looking like a burly, buff character silhouetted against a frozen coastal region, and a sunny grassland with a castle on the top of a hill. Could this be a Scandinavian country, aligning with the rumours that this game will see the Viking invasions of Europe through the eyes of a warrior caught between worlds?

We’ll find out. Watch Ubisoft’s livestream below.