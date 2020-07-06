Work-in-progress gameplay footage of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla appears to have leaked over the weekend, forcing the studio to go on a takedown spree as it attempts to plug the leaks before the game is set to be a big part of the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event scheduled in a few days time.

As reported by Eurogamer, the leaked footage shows off some of the forthcoming title's moment-to-moment gameplay as opposed to the previous 'gameplay' trailer, featuring the female Eivor in action in and among the game's open world as well as some brief glimpses at some on-boat adventures as part of a mission that sees the player assaulting Burgh Castle in East Anglia.

The footage popped up on a thread on the series' official Reddit board - although the original video has been taken down by Ubisoft. With the internet being the internet, of course, other users have attempted to mirror the footage, but it's currently a race between users uploading and Ubisoft taking them down.

We can very likely expect the full official version of this footage during the Ubisoft Forward event, set to take place this Sunday, July 12 at 8pm UK time. It's not the only issue Ubisoft are having to deal with surrounding the game, as last week former director Ashraf Ismail stepped down in the midst of accusations of sexual harrasment.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set for release on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC this Holiday 2020.