Our first look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay aired today in the Inside Xbox livestream, and showed that this Norse lot isn't to be trifled with.

“As developers, we’re always excited to work with new hardware because it gives us a greater ability to express our creative vision," said the game’s creative director, Ashraf Ismail. “Assassin’s Creed has always been committed to exploring new technologies and leveraging new consoles abilities to deliver the most immersive experience possible. We are excited to be collaborating closely with Microsoft to bring Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to the Xbox Series X.”

The trailer follows male Eivor (again), from the cosy longhouse to freezing rivers. The locales of Saxon England were flaunted, with a Viking altar, cairn-covered hillside, a Christian structure, and Stonehenge. Next, Eivor and his crew launch a siege against an English fortress, wielding a battering ram and showing off with throwing axes. The game does look gorgeous, and it’s even nicer news that the game is eligible for Smart Delivery. This means that those who pick up Valhalla for the Xbox One get a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X game. Tidy.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will arrive for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia in holiday 2020. Watch new gameplay of Valhalla below.



