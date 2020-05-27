Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will explore the transition from the Hidden Ones and The Order of Ancients of Origins and Odyssey to the Assassins and Templars of the earlier games (via Official PlayStation Magazine).

The upcoming Norse outing will take place in a game world that is bigger than Odyssey, which is a choice that was a little divisive among Assassin’s Creed players around the world. Well, Ubisoft did enlist 15 of its studios to help Ubisoft Montreal produce the game, so it was always going to be a giant. As well as the kingdoms of England, a slice of Eivor’s homeland of Norway will get its time in the sun, and there are “secret worlds” to be revealed in time.

“[With this game] I want fans to be able to wander through the world and almost at every turn really feel like they’re discovering something that increases their knowledge of the whole,” said narrative director Darby McDevitt in an interview with the magazine. “It really feels like there’s not a wasted moment in this game where you just really feel like every discovery, every narrative discovery, has a kind of grand purpose.”

Valhalla players will manage their own Viking settlement in England, and will venture out to forge alliances or quash angry warriors, not all of whom will be from Blighty. In addition, Eivor will scale Roman ruins in the Dark Ages, and the game boasts “cool architectural diversity” from Saxon wattle and daub huts to the palaces of Jorvik. That’s the old Norse name for York, in the north of England. “We’re putting a lot of effort into making sure that everything you find, every piece of the world that you find, has a handcrafted feel and you’re never without some kind of feeling of ‘wow,’” continued McDevitt.

And finally, the story of Valhalla will “bridge” what was set up in the stories of Origins and Odyssey. You may know them as the Assassins and the Templars, but they used to call themselves the Hidden Ones and The Order of the Ancients. I’m glad they swapped, because those titles are a mite bit unwieldy. Anyway, McDevitt said that the new game will be the glue between those two stages of the historic shadowy split. “We’ve spent a lot of effort trying to fill our world with lore that has really meaningful connections to a lot of these titles before and after,” he explained. “Some things that are happening are starting to set the stage for what comes in the games that follow.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will arrive for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia in holiday 2020.

