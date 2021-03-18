Ubisoft has announced that Assasin's Creed Valhalla's first major expansion Wrath of the Druids will arrive on April 29.

In the expansion, you'll journey to Ireland and will be uncovering a mystery surrounding an mysterious cult of driuds known as the Children of Danu, which will see you delve into Gaelic myths and folklore. Haunted forests, dazzling landscapes are promised as you attempt to curry favour with Gaelic Kings. It'll be available standalone, or as part of the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Season Pass or the main game's Gold, Ultimate or Collector's Edition.

In the meantime, the Ostra Festival event added in the latest patch kicks off today. It brings with it a bunch of new activities including drinking, archery and fighting mini-games, a settlement decoration activity, three new character quests and exclusive rewards to be earned. To start things off, you must have first progressed the story past the point of where you've conquered either Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire, but then the festival will kick off automatically the next time you return to Ravensthorpe. (Note that the May Queen activity specifically will also require your settlement to have reached Level 3.)

You can check out a trailer for the Ostara Festival below which runs from today until April 8. Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids lands on April 29 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.