In an odd turn of events, Assassin’s Creed Unity was one of the best-selling games in the world in February 2020 (via GamesIndustry.biz).

The data is sourced from EMEAA retail regions, and the game topped the charts in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia and Asian territories. Why? Well, in South Korea and Indonesia, the game was priced for less than a cent on Steam in those two territories. That’s a bargain trip to eighteenth-century Paris, to be honest.

In 2014, Assassin’s Creed Unity was met with a lukewarm reception. We enjoyed the romp through the revolutionary city, saying the game “confidently rolls the series back to its core concepts, and fulfils much of the promise that was evident, but rarely lived up to, back when we were living through the crusades as Altair.” Yet, overwhelming technical issues and performance problems could not be ignored, and Ubisoft committed to fixing the hiccups that arose with Unity while developing new Assassin’s Creed games. Of course, the game in 2020 is very different from the game in 2014, and lots of people picked it up last month.

The surge ensured Ubisoft was the most successful publisher of February 2020, accounting for almost a quarter of all games sales. It wasn’t only Unity that drove it to the top, as The Division 2, Rainbow Six Siege, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and Just Dance 2020 were contributors, too.

Also contained in the report is that Grand Theft Auto 5 was the top-selling digital game and FIFA 20 was the top-selling physical game of February 2020. Not that surprising. The biggest new release was Dreams, which was the tenth best-selling game of the month across all markets. Metro Exodus made a return to the charts, now that it’s available on Steam as well as Epic Games Store, and it rocketed to No.2 in Russia and the Czech Republic.