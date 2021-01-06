Harvey Smith, creative director of the Dishonored series, has revealed that he is working on an as-yet-unannounced new game at Arkane's Austin studio.

Speaking to Spanish language website Vandal (and helpfully translated by IGN) during a recent interview, Smith revealed that he wasn't working on Arkane's next title—the PlayStation 5 exclusive Deathloop—but rather was working on "something else, working with the guys who made Dishonored and Prey."

He didn't give further clues than that as to what he's working on, but he did speak on Microsoft's currently ongoing aquisition of Arkane as part of their $7.5 billion dollar purchase of Bethesda. Though he couldn't say too much on the deal for obvious legal reasons, he did say (as per additional translation from GamesRadar) that "There has been no change at Arkane so far, but if I were to imagine the ideal partner, thinking of all the publishers and the people I know who work for them, it would be very, very difficult to find a better partner for Bethesda than Microsoft. They fit perfectly."

We're definitely keen to see what's next for what comes from the studio, as we're big fans of Dishonored 2. In the meantime, Deathloop will be coming from Arkane for PlayStation 5 and PC this May 21, 2021.