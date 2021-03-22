Today officially marks the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series, and to that end Capcom have announced a bunch of Resi news including a second Resident Evil Showcase event to take place in April.

While details of what will be announced and shown during the event are being kept close to the studio's chest, with less than a month to go before the release it's probably a safe bet to assume at least one of the announcements we'll be hearing about is likely the Resident Evil Village multi-platform demo, which has previously been promised for release "this Spring" following the PlayStation 5-exclusive Maiden one.

Meanwhile, Capcom has also revealed that Resident Evil Village will be launching day and date with the other formats on Google Stadia while Resident Evil 7 biohazard will be available on Google Stadia Pro for free from April 1 or as a standalone purchase on the cloud-based console.

Finally in the birthday celebrations, as previously revealed earlier today, Capcom also mentioned the open beta for Resident Evil Re:Verse kicks off on April 7. Resident Evil Village launches on May 7 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia and PC.