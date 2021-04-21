It appears that Tails won't be the only new character turning up in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie, as photos from the set seem to have revealed that Knuckles will be a part of the film too.

The photos were taken by Twitter user Pursuit23 who sold them to showbiz website Just Jared, and were taken as production on the movie continued in Vancouver, Canada. The pictures in question include shots of human stars James Marsden and Tika Sumpter performing an action scene alongside what are believed to be prop models of Sonic, Tails and Knuckles that give the actors a physical presence to help their performance interactions and play off of before the CGI characters are added in post production later.

The sequel to the 2020 box office smash was officially announced last July, and Tails was confirmed to be joining the cast of characters (following a post-credit tease in the original movie) earlier this year. At the time of writing, there's been no official word from Paramount or Sega on the enchidna's inclusion, but the evidence is certainly going to be difficult to refute. Much of the movie's storyline is still currently under wraps, so how he'll fit into the movie's plot is still yet to be seen.

Knuckles was first introduced in the games in 1994's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as an antagonist, having being tricked by Dr Robotnik into helping him collect the chaos emeralds. He of course, soon saw the error of his ways and switched sides by expansion Sonic & Knuckles and has remained a staunch part of Team Sonic ever since.

Meanwhile in the world of the games, rumours swirled last week that a remake of 2010's Sonic Colours may be in the works.