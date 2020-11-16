Long-time Yakuza series producer Daisuke Sato has revealed he'd like to work on a Sonic the Hedgehog game.

The comments came during one of a series of YouTube interviews published by the Sega Euope YouTube channel celebrating their 60th anniversary questioning several key figures across the company including Mr Sato, asking him which Sega IP he'd like to take on outside of his own.

Sato said "It’s an IP that I haven’t come to before. In the sense that I want to try it… well, Sonic. After all, when you hear Sega you think Sonic. I’d like to get involved once at least but for me, the so-called Sonic is, well, if I were to do it, I wouldn’t do Sonic as it was. I would like to make a completely different Sonic."

Sato started at Sega in 1994 and has quite the resumé, including almost every Yakuza game before the most recent, but also spin-off Judgment, Super Monkey Ball, Shenmue and the director for Binary Domain. We'd certainly like to see him take a crack at Sonic; and to be fair, given everything else that happens in Yakuza: Like A Dragon it probably wouldn't actually be too out of place to see him alongside Ichiban and chums in their wacky world, right?

Check out the full interview with Daisuke Sato for yourself below. Yakuza: Like A Dragon is out now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and on PlayStation 5 on March 2, 2021.