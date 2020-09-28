Publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku have announced that the release date for almost all Western versions of Yakuza: Like A Dragon have been moved up to fit the Xbox Series S/X launch date of November 10. But it's not all good news.

Alas, those waiting for the PlayStation 5 version will have to wait a little longer, as the studio has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 edition won't land until March 2, 2021. To tide you over, the studio has released some footage of the game running on the PlayStation 5 which you can see below, and also confirmed that those who buy the game on PlayStation 4 will get a free upgrade to the PS5 iteration as soon as it's out, just as with the Xbox One to Xbox Series S/X editions.

You can check out the PlayStation 5 footage in the tweet below. Yakuza: Like A Dragon is set for release on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 10 with the PlayStation 5 version following on March 2, 2021.