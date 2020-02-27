The Xbox Series X will feature audio ray tracing, which boosts the realism of the experience in combination with lighting and reflective effects (via WccfTech).

In the most recent Xbox podcast episode hosted by director of programming Larry Hryb, he invited director of Xbox program management Jason Ronald to chat about the new console. The Xbox Series X is said to be “a true generational leap in processing and graphics power with cutting edge techniques resulting in higher framerates, larger, more sophisticated game worlds, and an immersive experience unlike anything seen in console gaming.” This is nice, but we’ve got to hear about the special sauce that is making this all possible, before we’re able to throw in our lot with the PlayStation 5 and/or the Xbox Series X.

We know that the Xbox Series X possesses a 12 teraflops GPU, DirectX raytracing, and variable rate shading to create highly realistic visuals, lighting effects, and physics systems. Looks aren’t everything, though. Ronald revealed that the console will be using audio ray tracing to add to these captivating experiences. “The thing is what we’re really focused on is really driving that next level of immersion,” he said, and explained how the souped-up hardware will be able to achieve this and a “whole new set of scenarios” while in game. “With spatial audio a huge part of it as well as [ray tracing] just really putting you in the play space environment really understanding where the enemies are or being just that much more immersed,” added Ronald.

Cool. The PlayStation 5 will also focus on improving the audio quality between generations with a custom unit that makes the experience “dramatically different” to anything players have heard before. Both consoles will be backwards-compatible, but imaginably, this level of detailed and dynamic audio will be utilised by games developed for the next generation.

The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X launch in holiday 2020.