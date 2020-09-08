Update 18:00: Microsoft have now released the trailer officially themselves and confirmed that the Xbox Series S will release on November 10. We've updated the video at the bottom of the news story accordingly.

ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS: Following on from this morning's confirmation and reveal that the Xbox Series S is indeed a thing, the full version of a promotional video for the new console has seemingly surfaced on Twitter giving us an idea of what we can expect from the cheaper next-gen offering from Xbox.

The video, which you can see below, was posted by Twitter user WalkingCat and shows some of the technical features of the more affordable Xbox next-gen console, as well as confirming the 60% smaller form factor than the Xbox Series X.

Among the technical features touted are that, as predicted, the console appears to be all digital and use no physical media, with "next gen framerates" of upto 120FPS at a 1440p resolution, DirectX Raytracing, Variable Rate Shading and Variable Refresh Rates all trumpeted. It appears the console will also support 4K upscaling for games and 4K streaming media playback as well as a "Custom NVME SSD" that's "powered by Xbox Velocity architecture." - However it is worth noting that it'll only be 512GB in size -we know Xbox Series X will support USB drives for backwards compatible Xbox One games, but will require a specific SSD to expand its 1TB storage. Can we expect the same will be possible for the Xbox Series S?

We'll have to wait to find out, most likely. Until that happens you can check out the video for yourself below. The Xbox Series S is set for a November 10 launch later this year for around £249.99 GBP.