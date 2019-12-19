Microsoft has announced the next batch of games coming to Xbox's Games With Gold series a little ahead of time - because of the holidays, of course - and the first four freebies of the new decade include plenty of fisticuffs.

First up is stealthy adventure Styx: Shards of Darkness, which will be available from New Year's Day through until the end of the month, followed by Batman: The Telltale Series from January 16 through to Feburary 15 - especially handy if you fancied getting that Noir Edition announced unannnounced announced again earlier this week.

On the backwards compatible side, Xbox 360 titles Tekken 6 will be available from January 1 through until January 15, and that'll be followed by the family-friendly Lego Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy from January 16 through until January 31.

As always, you'll need an active Xbox Live Gold subscription to take advantage of these freebies, and you can still get hold of December's offerings including Jurassic World: Evolution and Castlevania Lords of Shadow: Mirror of Fate HD until the end of this month.

(via Major Nelson)