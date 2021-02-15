Microsoft has reportedly reached the testing phase for Xbox Cloud Gaming via a web browser, ahead of a public preview in the near future.

According to a report from The Verge, employees are testing the web based version using the xCloud technology ahead of a public preview for launch later this year. It appears it'll be available through a standard Chromium web browser, although of course you'll need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to access it.

The Verge say it's not clear what resolution the streaming service will use, although the games on the service will use the Xbox One S version of games until the backend is upgraded to Xbox Series X components later this year. The web based version will also mean the service can run on iOS devices, as they're currently unable to use the same system as the Android client due to Apple store rules.

Xbox's Phil Spencer said the company intended to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming service to the web and iOS last October, and a formal announcement that it would be arriving 'Spring 2021' dropped back in December, so hopefully we won't have too much longer to wait to hear more.