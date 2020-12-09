Xbox has announced that Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass will be coming to PC and iOS next year, following the system's successful launch on Android earlier this year.

The news came in an Xbox Wire post celebrating the success of the Xbox Game Pass program since the launch of the Xbox Series X|S last month, with CVP of Microsoft's Gaming division Jerret West confirming that monthly engagement more than doubled in the month of November.

The post mentioned that in Spring of 2021, the company plans to allow players to play their Xbox consoles through the Xbox app and via a browser, as well as on Apple's iOS devices by utilising the mobile web browser, avoiding restrictions in the App Store Guidelines that effectively ban cloud gaming services.

The post also mentioned a few other interesting titbits, inclduing the fact that over 1.6 million people have downloaded next-generation upgrades for their favourite games to their Xbox Series S|X via Smart Delivery, and over 40% of people who picked up an Xbox console for the first time in the last month playing on Xbox Series S.

Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass is available via an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, with the service recently getting Remedy's Control and RPG Greedfall for subscribers this week.