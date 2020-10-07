Phil Spencer has indicated that Xbox are looking into bringing Cloud Gaming to consoles and PC in the future.

Replying on Twitter to a question on whether the service could come to consoles and PC following its recent launch on Android as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the Xbox boss revealed that it's something the team had been looking into, saying: "Yes, we want to do this. It's in the long list of cool things the xCloud team is working on, just a bit further down the list. But we want console and PC players to be able to browse as easily as mobile players, it's a good gamepass feature."

The service was formerly known as Project xCloud prior to its launch, and allows players to stream and play a library of more than 100 entire Xbox games directly to their Android device rather than downloading the usual game files. As the initial question to Spencer points out, this could be used as a neat feature to demo games in the future or for those on a limited budget.

It certainly won't be alone for competition, with Google Stadia and the recent launch of Amazon Luma also making headway in the cloud gaming space of late.