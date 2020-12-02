Xbox has announced the list of games coming to its Xbox Game Pass service over the next couple of weeks, and subscribers will be getting quite a bumper collection for the first few weeks of December.

Kicking off on December 3 with a bumper crop of games, highlights include Remedy's third-person action adventure Control comes to Android and Console alongside first person gore-fest Doom Eternal on PC, bartending simulator Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action on PC and kingdom management RPG Yes, Your Grace on Android, Console and PC.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition joins them on PC and Console from December 4 followed by mystery Call of the Sea, Pokemon-a-like Monster Sanctuary on December 8, racing simulator Asseto Corsa, multiplayer party game Gang Beasts and RPG GreedFall on December 10. Finally, Superhot: Mind Control Delete and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair join them, again on December 10.

It's also worth noting that Xbox will be bringing back their wonderful introductory offer for new subscribers of Xbox Game Pass, where they can get their first three months for just $1 for a limited time starting December 3. Here's the full list of games heading to Xbox Game Pass in the next two weeks, nicely broken down for you by date followed by the list of games leaving (get your beak on Untitled Goose Game before it leaves on December 15!) courtesy of Xbox Wire:

December 3:

Control - (Android & Console)

Doom Eternal - (PC)

Haven - (Console & PC)

Rage 2 - (Android)

Slime Rancher - (Android & Console)

Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action - (PC)

Yes, Your Grace - (Android, Console & PC)

December 4:

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition - (Console & PC)

December 8:

Call of the Sea - (Android, Console & PC)

Monster Sanctuary (Android & Console)

Starbound (PC)

December 9:

Unto The End - (Console & PC)

December 10:

Assetto Corsa - (Android and Console)

Gang Beasts - (Android and Console)

GreedFall - (Android, Console & PC)

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Android & Console)

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Android, Console & PC)

Leaving December 11:

eFootball PES 2020 - (Console)

Leaving December 15: