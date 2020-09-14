Xbox has revealed the full catalogue of Xbox games playable via Android mobile as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate releases on Android from tomorrow including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Cloud Gaming.

Originally released in a more limited beta last year and formerly known as Project xCloud, Cloud Gaming also means that potential players don't even need an Xbox console to take advantage and can sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service and play any of the 100 games using purely an Android device (and a supported controller) by downloading the Xbox Game Pass app on the Google Play Store or the Samsung Galaxy store. Users are even able to play cross-play with PC players on all titles where cross-play between Xbox One and PC is supported such as Sea of Thieves or Gears 5.

In addition, the title Minecraft Dungeons will also be getting an update giving the game fully optimised touch controls, for those who don't fancy connecting a controller to their Android device. Whether more games will get this treatment down the line remains to be seen but you can try it out for yourself when Xbox Game Pass Ultimate launches for Android devices tomorrow.

There's a huge list of games supported —too many for us to reasonably list here— so check out the full list here on the Xbox website alongside details with all 22 countries the service will be supported in, but alongside the obvious Xbox Game Studios titles we can tell you there's also plenty of third party offerings such as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2, Untitled Goose Game and many, many more.

Finally, Xbox has also announced more games coming to Xbox Game Pass later this month, including Company of Heroes 2 on September 17 for PC, Destiny 2 Shadowkeep and Forsaken on September 22 on Android and Console, Halo 3: ODST on PC and Android on September 22, Night in the Woods on Android, Console and PC and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 on Android and Console on September 24.