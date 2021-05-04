Xbox has announced its biggest collection of games yet given the FPS Boost treatment, offering higher frame rates when the backwards-compatible titles are played on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

We're now firmly in the realm of 'too many games to add to a single news post' category with more than 70 new additions, with highlights including Alien Isolation, Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection, Gears of War 4, Life is Strange (and its sequel), Mad Max, Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition, SUPERHOT and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life to name just a few.

Some of these titles have had their FPS doubled and some are even playable as high as 120Hz, but with the caveat that, depending on if you're playing on Xbox Series X or the S will depend on the maximum, and in some cases the feature is disabled by default on Series X as the resolution has had to be dropped to compensate, but if you prefer the higher framerate over the fidelity you can go in and turn it on manually.

Thankfully, Major Nelson's blog has the full now 97-strong list of titles in a spreadsheet that also handily lets you know which ones are off by default on Xbox Series X and lets you know exactly what they can manage, so check that for the full list. More FPS Boost games are expected to be added in the future, of course.

Xbox kicked off the FPS Boost feature back in February with a selection of five games, before adding a bunch of Bethesda games quickly followed by 13 EA games over the past couple of months.