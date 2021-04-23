Xbox has announced the next set of backwards compatible titles that are now able to take advantage of the Xbox Series X|S FPS Boost feature and this time around it's a bunch of games from publisher EA.

Thirteen games have been given the treatment this month and thus see a boost to their original framerates of up to double their initial values, with the Xbox teams working with developers to ensure an enhanced experience without sacrificing original intent. Twelve of the games on this go around, including Battlefield V, Titanfall 2 and Star Wars Battlefront II get an upgrade to 120Hz support, while Sea of Solitude gets upped to 60Hz.

In order for the feature to work properly, however, some games have to take a slight hit to their resolution and in those rare cases the feature is not automatically enabled for Xbox Series X users. If you're happy to sacrifice resolution for the higher framerate, then you can toggle the feature on and off in the dashboard. Major Nelson has offered a useful video taking you through that process below, along with a handy spreadsheet over here for all FPS Boost titles so far to tell you if they're off by Default on Series X.

So far there's been two previous batches of FPS Boost games, with the first launching with the feature back in February before five Bethesda titles were added last month. The full list of EA titles that have been upgraded with the FPS Boost feature this time around are as follows: