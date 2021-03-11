Xbox has finally confirmed rumours of a broadcast that will be held later this evening between both members of Xbox and Bethesda in a roundtable dicussion on the future partnership between the two companies following their acqusition which was finalised this week.

A tweet from Aaron Greenberg confirmed the news, with the Xbox Game marketing executive reiterating his previous statement that the event will not be focused on any news or reveals, but rather will be a "great chance to learn more about the teams and people at Bethesda."

The broadcast will kick off this evening at 6pm UK time (7pm Western Europe, 10am PST) on both the Xbox and Bethesda YouTube channels, and we've emebedded the player below to save you the trouble of looking that up yourself (or, if you're reading this after the broadcast, let you watch it back.)

The deal saw Microsoft purchase Bethesda parent Zenimax in a deal worth $7.5 billion USD. Previously announced PlayStation exclusives Deathloop and Ghostwire Toyko will still honour their exclusivity deals, but "some new titles" will be exclusive to Xbox consoles and PC.