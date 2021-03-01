It's been quite a while since we've heard anything from upcoming FromSoftware and George R.R. Martin collaboration Elden Ring, and sadly it looks like we'll be waiting a little while longer as Xbox's Aaron Greenberg has shot down rumours we could finally be getting more news on the game later this month.

Greenberg was responding on Twitter to a news story on DualShockers that claimed a new trailer would be shown off at an as-yet-unconfirmed "What's New for Gaming" event Xbox is reportedly set to hold on March 23. Though he seemed to confirm the event itself will be happening with his response, it sounds like there won't be any groundbreaking reveals.

"Just to set expectations: this is not happening," he wrote. "There are always things we have in the works, but nothing coming soon that would feature game announcements or world premieres like this." The event itself, should it indeed be taking place, comes at a fairly notable time for the platform holder, as it's scheduled for around the time the company's huge $7.5 billion dollar deal to acquire Bethesda parent Zenimax should hopefully be completed.

As for Elden Ring, the last notable round of information came from a reported leak around this time last year that claimed the upcoming action RPG had open-world elements and several dynamic environmental systems, although this information has not been confirmed. The game was originally announced at E3 2019, and is said to be "heavily based on Dark Souls" according to its director Hidetaka Miyazaki.

As for any more information on the eagerly anticipated project, it looks like fans will be scrambling for scraps a little while longer yet. Elden Ring is currently in development for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.