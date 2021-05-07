Blizzard Entertainment has announced that their recreation of WoW's first expansion will launch next month, as World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic launches for PC on June 1.

Following in the footsteps of 2019's World of Warcraft Classic, the expansion will present a version of the MMO wound back to how it was back in 2007. The expansion adds new starting zones the Azuremyst Isles and Eversong Woods and also sees the introduction of Blood Elves and Draenei as playable races, flying mounts, arena PvP and an increased level cap from 60 to 70.

Preperations for the expansion will kick off in World of Warcraft Classic from May 18, when players will be able to create a new character as one of the two new races and explore the new starting zones for two weeks before the expansion opens proper and the Dark Portal to Outland opens.

The expansion will be added for no extra cost for existing World of Warcraft Classic subscribers, but for those who'd like to keep the character in a pre-Burning Crusade version of the game, Blizzard are offering a character cloning service for a per-character fee of around £25 from May 18 that will allow them to play on special vanilla WoW: Classic realms that will be frozen in time while still being able to continue the original version of their character on the regular Classic realms.

You can check out an infographic with the launch times for your region in the tweet below. World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic launches on PC on June 1.