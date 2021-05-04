Ubisoft has announced that the latest major update for Watch Dogs: Legion has gone live, bringing the game up to 4.0 and adding a bunch of new content for the hacking-based open world action title.

The first major title update for the game since it added its delayed Online mode, this patch adds two new potential job roles for NPCs, including the DJ who has the Killer Beat and Feedback Loop abilities, and the First Responder who has the AR Medical Shield and Hydraulic Rescue tool. The game's "recruit any NPC character and make them playable" function also gets a bit of an upgrade, as you're now able to customise your Operatives in Online and Single Player once hired, in case their appearance isn't to your liking.

Elsewhere, five new abilities are added including Pickpocket, Second Wind, Wanted, Hoarder and Stuntman, and there's new gadgets in the Mounted Shield and Guardian Drone. There's five new solo assignments and three new co-op Missions including Meltdown, Repossession and Dysfunction. Players can now also set Waypoints online and the ability to fast travel in Online mode between city events has been enabled too.

Players who own the game's Season Pass also get a couple of extra drops, including the game's first playable Hero character Mina Sidhu - she's got the power of Mind Control that allows you to possess NPCs and have them do your bidding. She's available in both Solo and Online. A new Season Pass exclusive mission has also gone live in the DeadSec Stories track for single player, entilted Swipe Right.

You can check a trailer for the update below, and read up on the full list of changes and additions in the 4.0 update over on the Ubisoft Forums over here. The update is live now for Watch Dogs: Legion on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.