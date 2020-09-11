Ubisoft has announced that UK grime artist Stormzy and the protagonist from the original Watch Dogs—Aiden Pearce—will both be coming to the upcoming Watch Dogs: Legion as playable characters.

Both characters were revealed as part of last night's Ubisoft Forward, with Stormzy set to appear with his own mission on the game's launch day, while Aiden will get a full continuation of his story as post-launch standalone DLC which will be included in the game's Season Pass.

On Stormzy's inclusion, Ubisoft's Clint Hocking said that when asking Londoners who would be an artist that would "really reflect and underscore the themes of Watch Dogs: Legion; speaking up for the oppressed and holding those in power accountable" Stormzy's name was one that kept coming up. The artist has even filmed a music video in the game for his latest song Rainfall, which will be part of his special mission entitled 'Fall on my Enemies'.

These announcements were both accompanied by a new trailer for the game, which details the recruitment process and shows a bit more of how you'll be able to play as almost anyone in Watch Dogs: Legion's version of London, with certain more-difficult-to-find potential recruits having their own unique and special abilities.

Check all three trailers for yourself below. Watch Dogs: Legion is set to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia on October 29 followed by an Xbox Series S/X release on November 10 and a PlayStation 5 version at a date TBC.