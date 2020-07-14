Watch Dogs Legion will no longer feature an early access period for the game in any of its premium editions (via GameSpot).

Instead of early access, Ubisoft is offering “additional story-based content” as well as the “premium characters and cosmetics from the original pass.” What shape that will take is not known, nor is it clear whether early access will be removed from other Ubisoft titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Far Cry 6. It’s safe to say that it will probably be the case, but we’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

Watch Dogs Legion comes to PC, Xbox One, Stadia, and PlayStation 4 on October 29.

