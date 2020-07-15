Watch Dogs Legion has a reference to Assassin’s Creed, furthering the bridge between the two worlds.

If you didn’t know, Watch Dogs and Assassin’s Creed occur in a shared universe. Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag mentions Blume Corporation a number of times in emails sent within Abstergo, and, in Assassin’s Creed Origins, Layla’s laptop has a file showing Aiden Pearce from Watch Dogs killing Olivier Garneau, who is from Black Flag. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla narrative director Darby McDevitt had previously described the connection as a “little joke,” but really, it does make a lot of sense. “Where other men are limited by morality or law, everything is permitted. We work in the dark to serve the light.” See? Could be either or.

Anyway, another crossover between the two series has been found in Watch Dogs Legion. Twitter user ANerdWonder spotted it in a preview of Watch Dogs Legion, and the character of Sandra Cassidy has recently looked for “Jacob Frye descendants” in whatever search engine they use in Watch Dogs. Probably Ask Sneeves or something. It’s not an outright confirmation, but it’s still a nod to the Master Assassins of Syndicate.

Watch Dogs Legion comes to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia on October 29.

