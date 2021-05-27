It seems as though Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End may be the next PlayStation Studios game to make the leap to PC.

As spotted by Video Games Chronicle, presentation documents Sony published as part of its 2021 investor day are the piece of evidence that points to this, with one slide (page 26 of the public document here) which talks about 'New Growth Vectors' listing the title under a "More PC releases planned" section.

If accurate, it would follow Days Gone and Horizon: Zero Dawn as the latest PlayStation Studios title to make the jump the PC, and gels with PlayStation boss Jim Ryan's comments back in February that more former PS exclusives would be getting PC ports.

At the time of writing, neither Sony nor Naughty Dog have confirmed the news, but it cetainly wouldn't be unwelcome as the games seem to be in high demand, given information from the recently concluded Epic-versus-Apple trial uncovered that Epic Games were at one point reportedly offering $200 million for "4-6" PC ports of PlayStation exclusives.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is currently available for the PlayStation 4.