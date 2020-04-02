Ubisoft has an “unannounced project” in the works, as stated by a recent job opportunity with the developer (via Spiel Times).

Ubisoft Reflections, a subsidiary studio that focuses on “technical innovation, creating immersive worlds and vehicle & driving technology,” is seeking a business operations manager. The candidate would be “lead[ing] a team of monetisation, data analysts, and digital store operators” for an “unannounced project.” It is unclear whether Ubisoft Reflections is the chief developer, like Atomega, or whether it is lending its support to a larger game, like Far Cry 5 and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

Recent reports have claimed that the company is shuffling the structure of its editorial team to freshen up its approach to game development. “We are reinforcing our editorial team to be more agile and better accompany our development teams around the world as they create the best gaming experiences for players,” said Ubisoft in a statement earlier this year. Owing to the poor performance of The Division 2 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the release dates for Gods & Monsters, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Watch Dogs Legion have been pushed back.

It’s possible that Ubisoft Reflections needs a new business operations manager for one of these games. Rainbow Six Quarantine would be the most likely of the three, because Rainbow Six Siege is a live game with its own in-game store. But, there are rumblings that a new Assassin’s Creed entry is on the horizon. The game is unannounced but in active development, according to the article that Kotaku published in April 2019.

Ubisoft has not confirmed that there will be a new Assassin’s Creed game any time soon, and admittedly, Reflections specialises in supporting games that use modern technology. Guns and cars instead of hidden blades and horses. Maybe this “unannounced project” is a new Driver game. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.