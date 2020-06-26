Ubisoft has published a statement to address the allegations of sexual misconduct levelled at its employees, which have arisen in the past few days (via IGN).

Earlier this week, the company issued a separate statement to Gamasutra which expressed its “concern” about the stories told about product and brand marketing manager Andrien Gbinigie and associate public relations director Stone Chin. Now, there are an increasing number of claims of improper conduct and harassment from a number of high-profile employees, including Ashraf Ismail, Maxime Belland, Tommy Francois, and Antoine Emond.

“Concerning recent allegations raised against certain Ubisoft team members: We want to start by apologizing to everyone affected by this—we are truly sorry,” began the statement from Ubisoft. “We are dedicated to creating an inclusive and safe environment for our teams, players, and communities. It is clear we have fallen short of this in the past. We must do better.”

“We have started by launching investigations into the allegations with the support of specialized external consultants. Based on the outcomes, we are fully committed to taking any and all appropriate disciplinary action. As these investigations are ongoing, we can't comment further,” it continued, and explained that it is also reviewing its “existing policies, processes, and systems to understand where these have broken down, and to ensure we can better prevent, detect, and punish inappropriate behavior.”

Further information on how the studio will achieve this will be supplied soon. “Our goal is to foster an environment that our employees, partners, and communities can be proud of—one that reflects our values and that is safe for everyone,” it concluded.

