InXile Entertainment has revealed that its next title will use Unreal Engine 5 on the Xbox Series X (via IGN).

Microsoft acquired the developer in 2018, and though this was a huge opportunity for both parties, InXile Entertainment stressed that it would not change the studio’s ambition and direction. “Of course, we’re going to continue doing role-playing games,” explained founder Brian Fargo. “We love the world building. We love the sense of immersion. And we love when all of the game’s pieces come together. One of my favorite things about working on a great role-playing game is the vast number of emotions we can make a player feel. It’s really a great category to work on.”

“The bottom line is that we’re going to be able to make games that we would have never been able to make otherwise,” said Fargo. “And even better, the DNA of the company will remain exactly the same. Microsoft wants to work with us because of who we are. They want us to keep doing what we are doing. They want to provide a stable home so we can be ambitious—allowing InXile to reach its full potential.”

The developer’s present project is Wasteland 3, which will be released on August 28 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. After that, the next game will be an RPG running in Unreal Engine 5 on the Xbox Series X. This is music to the ears of those fans of the studio’s original games The Bard’s Tale and Hunted: The Demon’s Forge, and its own adaptations of Wasteland and Planescape: Torment. In addition, Unreal Engine 5 is premiering two novel technologies—Lumen and Nanite—which will increase immersion and realism unlike anything possible previously. It might have to do a bit more than that to impress Josh, however.