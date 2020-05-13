Epic Games has shown off the power of Unreal Engine 5 in a tech demo running on the PlayStation 5.

Technical director of graphics Brian Karis and special projects art director Jerome Platteaux walked us through the new engine’s capabilities in a presentation as part of the Summer Game Fest. This adventure, though sadly not a real game, is titled Lumen in the Land of Nanite. These are the two new core technologies that will arrive for the first time in Unreal Engine 5, and Nanite is “virtualized micropolygon geometry, which frees artists to create as much geometric detail as the eye can see.” On the other hand, Lumen is “a fully dynamic global illumination solution that immediately reacts to scene and light changes.”

The PlayStation 5 will launch in holiday 2020.

