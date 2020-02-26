The Wonderful 101: Remastered will launch for Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC on May 19 in North America and May 22 in Europe (via IGN).

Those who backed the game on Kickstarter should still get their mitts on it in April, though. Platinum Games has described this as a “general” release date, and one assumes that an Australian release date will be shared in time.

“I felt there was an imbalance in the number of people who actually got to play [The Wonderful 101] compared to the amount of passion and quality that was put into creating it,” said producer Atsushi Inaba earlier this month. “For this particular project, all the factors seemed to come together for crowdfunding to make sense. The fact that we wanted to revisit the game, the fact Nintendo allowed us to do it and the timing was good. So we consider this a very unique case.” The developer’s passion for the game plus an investment injection from Tencent Holdings permitted it to explore new avenues and realise ambitions that it has held for a long time.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered was the first, and Project G.G. was the second to be revealed of the Platinum 4 projects. Platinum Games has also expressed interest in self-publishing a Bayonetta title, and would love to return to what remains of Scalebound. The next two projects are shrouded in shadow for the time being, but there’s lots to look forward to from the developer in the future.

