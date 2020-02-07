Platinum Games is exploring self-publishing with The Wonderful 101: Remastered, and would leap at the chance to self-publish a Bayonetta game (via Anime News Network).

“I think 'Bayonetta' is a very important title for Platinum Games, so it's an honest feeling that I would like to do it if there is such a chance,” explained executive director Atsushi Inaba in an interview with IGN Japan. “At that time, if there is enough money to compare with this crowdfunding I think that's the question of whether we can do it ourselves, but it's all good and when asked if we want to do it, of course we want to do it.” Nintendo owns one half of the rights to Bayonetta, and Sega owns the other half. As such, the likelihood of Platinum Games being able to publish a game in the series is low. Inaba described its opportunity to take The Wonderful 101 to Switch as a “very unique case.”

Tencent Holdings has a stake in Platinum Games, and this investment injection was what let the developer consider branching out into new avenues. “From a creative perspective, I don't want to say that self-publishing expands your creative breadth, but at least you can decide a lot of things in the Platinum culture,” added Inaba. “Because I have started a company independently in search of freedom, I want to go in the direction of freedom, so I want to be completely free and completely on my own. I think it's the best way to go. That's the starting point, right now.”

Bayonetta 3 was announced in 2017, and though we haven’t gotten any sort of an update, the developer is content with its progress. “I feel like a lot of people are getting worried about it, but the inspection for new systems is going well... please rest assured and wait for it,” said Hideki Kamiya. “There are also many other interesting things I want to talk about, but it’s a super secret so I can’t say.” One of these was The Wonderful 101: Remastered, and there are three other projects in the pipeline. We’ll have to wait and see, but fingers crossed that we’ll get a reveal for Bayonetta 3 in the near future.

Bayonetta 3 is coming to Switch.

