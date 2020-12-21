Netflix has released a short teaser with the logo for its upcoming animated prequel movie to its hit The Witcher series.

It's not much, purely showing off the movie's fancy logo with an onimous soundtrack, but there's quite a bit we know already about the project. It was announced earlier this year that it would follow "a new threat facing the continent" and the focus of the action would not be our favourite Geralt of Rivera, but in fact his mentor Vesemir, and how he became to be a Witcher himself.

It's previously been stated that the anime would release before the second season of the television series, though the latter has been somewhat delayed due to several incidents over the past year including COVID-19 forcing filming to postpone back in March before resuming in June until a second outbreak reared its head in November according to Deadline.

A further setback was reported more recently (as per Eurogamer) as star Henry Cavill has reportedly been injured while filming, although it appears to not be too serious and hopefully production can resume very soon. On the upside, it certainly gives this anime more time to still release within that 'before season two' deadline.

As to who's providing voices for the anime, it has yet to be confirmed, although it's believed many of the cast of the live action version will be reprising their roles including Theo James who voiced a young version of Vesemir in a flashback sequence in season one of the TV show. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is also involved and also confirmed a new spin-off live action series known as The Witcher: Blood Origin is in the works, so it looks to be a packed slate for fans of The Witcher across Netflix over the next few months.