The Witcher: Blood Origin is a new live-action spin-off series for Netflix, set more than a millennium before Geralt of Rivia was strolling about the Continent.

Studio Mir’s The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf should be released before the second season of the live-action series of The Witcher. That was said to come out in 2021, but the pandemic led to delays in filming as industries around the world shut down. In the second series, we will see new characters like Eskel, Lambert, Coen, and more, and it will follow one single timeline. And, Hissrich confirmed that LGBTQ+ themes and characters will appear, too.