Saber Interactive’s upcoming update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is in limbo, as the developer has deleted all references to it from its social media account (via WccfTech).

The update would be a major one, covering bug fixes and quality of life additions as well as something substantial for the Switch port. The developer claimed it would be “worth the wait,” and given that modders dug out extra options like anti-aliasing, bloom, depth of field, lighting effects, motion blur, and sharpening, one would assume the update followed along these lines. However, all references to an upcoming update have been taken down from Saber Interactive’s social media page. In a post published on January 27, the company points those who want to know about the port to CD Projekt Red’s technical support site.

Weird. We’ll hang fire until we get an official announcement from Saber Interactive or CD Projekt Red, but for now, we should assume that the update has hit a small snag. All will be resolved soon, I’m sure.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is out now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

