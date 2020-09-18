2K Games has released the launch trailer for wrestling-themed brawler WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and it features none other than The Undertaker playing the brawler with his family.

We're not going to lie, seeing the man we usually know as the larger-than-life-possibly-undead-persona known as The Deadman be shown as family man Mark Callaway to promote a game that takes the WWE Superstars and swings them even more into ludicrosity with over the top abilities and powers is quite the juxtaposition. Nevertheless, it's lovely to see him enjoying the game with his wife—herself former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool— and their daughter.

It's the main wrestling related release we'll get from 2K this year, as the company decided to take this year off from a "simulation" style game and not release a WWE 2K21 following the mixed reception to previous entry WWE 2K20.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is out today for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and PC.