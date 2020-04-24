WWE has formally stated that there is no WWE game in the works for this year (via IGN).

In its first quarter earning call, WWE interim chief financial officer Frank Riddick put the rumours to rest when an investor inquired about the status of WWE 2K21. “There’s not going to be a launch of a game this year,” he said plainly. The next entry to the established wrestling simulation series had been thrown into uncertainty when WWE 2K20 met unfavourable reviews. Technical glitches were rife, and the game’s poor performance tarnished its reception, even though patches rolled out to iron out its bugs.

WWE 2K20 was also the first game to be developed by Visual Concepts, instead of Yuke’s. Earlier this month, former WWE writer Justin Leeper claimed that there were issues from “behind the scenes” that may have contributed to its unstable release. He also reported that WWE 2K21 would be cancelled, in favour of a “different kind of WWE game.” Riddick’s comment refutes that, as it appears there is no WWE game of any sort on its way.

WWE 2K20 is out now for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

