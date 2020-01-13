A new report claims that the PlayStation 5 is getting games exclusive to its platform, which is a contrast to the Xbox Series X which will possess games playable on the Xbox One and PC (via games radar).

Kotaku’s Jason Schreier made the claim in the latest episode of its Splitscreen podcast—the comments begin around the 29:00 mark.

“I’ve heard some of the PS5 launch titles, I won’t say them yet... but those will be PS5 only,” said Schreier. “I haven’t heard anything about Xbox first-party games but I’m sure their stuff is going to be as usual on as much stuff as possible. Actually they already said that Halo Infinite is going to be cross-gen. So, Microsoft I’m sure will be a lot less about exclusives.” Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty confirmed this in an interview with MCV/Develop. “As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices. We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content,” stated Booty last week.

What could these PS5 exclusives be? Battlefield 6? God of War 2? Horizon Zero Dawn 2? Sony is keeping schtum for now, but its existing line-up is glittering with promise. There’s Godfall, a new hack and slash from Gearbox that is coming to the Epic Games Store too. An unnamed game from Bluepoint Studios is on its way, and Ubisoft announced that Gods & Monsters, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Watch Dogs Legion are all being tailored for next-gen hardware. Microsoft is intending to “stay focused on building those kinds of things that really will be generational,” whereas Sony seems to have its feet firmly planted in the future of PlayStation. Two contrasting strategies, and we’ll wait to see if they pay off, as both consoles will release in the holiday season of this year.

