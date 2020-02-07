The Outer Worlds Switch launch has been delayed as a result of the coronavirus, stated publisher Private Division (via Eurogamer).

Official Counter-Strike, Overwatch League, and Pokémon events to be held in China were cancelled due to the epidemic, and new stocks of Nintendo Switch coming from China have been halted. “China is important for manufacturing of some game hardware, phones and other components, and we believe that the entire supply chain of manufactured goods will be impacted—much more than just games,” explained industry analyst Daniel Ahmad. “When looking at games consoles specifically, we note that 96 per cent of video game consoles imported into the U.S. in 2018 were produced in China. Whilst companies such as Nintendo have moved some manufacturing abroad, China still accounts for the majority.”

The Outer Worlds is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and is coming to Nintendo Switch in the future.

