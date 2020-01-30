The Outer Worlds comes to the Nintendo Switch on March 6, as announced by Obsidian Entertainment, Virtuos Games, and Private Division (via a press release).

Offering a darkly comic and cosmic critique of capitalism, The Outer Worlds follows the adventures of the Stranger, a customisable character who will make or break the colony of Halcyon. With no right answers and a lot of wrong turns, the player encounters colourful corporate schmucks and sparky rebellious survivors, and the player’s actions determine the fate of the shady Board ruling over the planets. The game enjoyed critical and commercial success, and it’s even getting DLC in the future.

The Outer Worlds for Switch is priced at $59.99/€59.99/£49.99, and comes in two varieties. The physical edition is a boxed version that has a code to download the game inside, and the digital version is downloadable straight from the Nintendo eShop. I thought The Outer Worlds was something special, but I admit I was sitting centimeters from my TV to read its tiny text. The tiny text is no longer tiny, but it’d be even better to take on the corporations on the go.

The Outer Worlds is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 6.

