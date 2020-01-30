Official Counter-Strike, Overwatch League and Pokémon events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus, and the outbreak has also affected production of the Nintendo Switch in China (via Eurogamer).

Coronaviruses are commonplace, and most people have had a coronavirus before. They cause mild to moderate respiratory issues, which may be exacerbated for people with weakened immune systems, children, and the elderly. The one that has broken out in China is the novel coronavirus, because it does not match any existing virus, and researchers are working to understand the virus and produce a vaccine.